Turkish Delight is probably one of the most divisive sweets of the confectionary world. But for lovers of the stuff, there's some great news.

While lots of people rave over the jelly based treat, it’s really not everyone’s cup of tea. For example, those of us who imagined Turkish delight would be heavenly thanks to Edmond in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardobe, only to be bitterly disappointed…

But for lots of people, it’s the best sweet snack on the confectionary isle.

And if you are a Turkish Delight fanatic, there’s some exciting news that could mean great things for your upcoming Easter indulgences.

Frozen food specialist super market Iceland are selling a Fry’s Turkish Delight Easter egg, and at a really great price, too.

For £2 you can get your hands on a hollow Cadbury egg and a bar of the classic Fry’s Turkish Delight.

Also up for grabs for £2 is a Fry’s Chocolate Cream Easter egg, containing a Cadbury Bournville dark chocolate egg and a bar of Fry’s Chocolate Cream.

The chocolate-y info was shared on Facebook’s Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, attracting a flurry of commenters.

‘One for me for the Iceland shopping list please 😘😘,’ penned one.

‘Omg 😯😯😯 I need a Turkish delight one 😂😂😂,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Need to get Fry’s Cream one for mum.’

If neither of those options are up your street though, there are some other yummy Iceland picks too.

They’re selling a Maynards Bassetts version for £2 too, complete with a Cadbury egg and a tube of Wine Gums.

And for double the price there’s a Reese’s Peanut Butter Filled Egg, weighing 170g and crammed full of peanut butter goodness.