Iceland issues urgent chicken recall after finding salmonella in products

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Iceland has warned customers not to eat two of their chicken products, after finding the presence of salmonella in them.

Frozen supermarket Iceland has issued an urgent recall on two of their chicken products after testing revealed the presence of salmonella.

As a result, they’re asking customers not to eat two of their own brand products and to return them to their nearest store.

The presence of salmonella was found in both Chip Shop Curry Chicken Breast Toppers and Southern Fried Chicken Popsters.

The affected Curry Chicken Breast Toppers were the 400g packs with best before dates of 27 February 2021, 17 March 2021 and 8 April 2021.

And the affected Southern Fried Chicken Popsters were sold in 220g packs with a best before date of 4 April, 2021.

Iceland has put up an announcement across their stores, which reads, “All customers who have bought this product with the date code/s listed, should not consume them.

“Please return to any Iceland store where a full refund will be given, no receipt required.”

The Food Standards Agency added, “If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund or contact Iceland Customer Care line on 0800 328 0800 and select option 2.”

Salmonella is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract, and has some very unpleasant symptoms.

These include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and fever. Symptoms usually disappear within four to seven days.

The affected products can be returned to your nearest Iceland for a refund, and the supermarket has stressed that proof of purchase is not required.

You can also phone their care line if this is more convenient for you, where a refund can be arranged.