You can now buy Jaffa Cake flavoured gin – and we can’t wait to try it!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lockdown has seen many of us reaching for a daily glass (or three) of wine, but we’re mixing things up now with a new flavoured gin.

Perfect for those with a sweet tooth, this gin tastes like your favourite biscuit-sized, orange flavoured cake.

How so? This gin is distilled with oranges, fresh orange peel, cocoa powder and real-life Jaffa Cakes, to create a tasty drink that can quite easily replace a dessert.

For the gin aficionados, here’s a little tasting note for you by the pros at Master of Malt.

The nose is a zingy orange (marmalade-esque), which is swiftly overtaken by a rich and earthy chocolate undertone. There is also hints of vanilla-rich cake as well as a touch of almondy-goodness. Plus there’s a distinctive base of juniper.

The palate? Jaffa cakes! Although it caters for those with a sweet tooth, it doesn’t over step the mark into sickly sweet.

As for the finish; the orange-y palate fades into hot cocoa, with a note of bitter dark chocolate and a tang from the juniper.

What’s more, the label on the bottle claims that it will make the best Negroni you’ll have ever tried. It’s a big claim, we won’t lie however, it’s certainly one we’re keen to test.

We can certainly think of worst ways to spend lockdown. Keen to try? Jaffa Cake Gin as available for £27.95, at Masters of Malt.

It’s not the first time that the humble Jaffa Cake has been turned into something extraordinary. If you’re a true JC fan, you’ll remember Tesco launched the giant Jaffa Cake cake – which is still available to buy!

Then there’s the handy bite-sized version of Jaffa Cakes launched by McVitie’s themselves. Jaffa Cake nibbles come in the form of little bite-sized chocolate balls, filled with the classic orange jelly and soft cake.

Or, if you fancy putting your chef’s hat on, you could make your own homemade Jaffa Cakes, which are surprisingly easy!

What cake-biscuit will be next? Our fingers are crossed for a Digestive gin alongside an oversized fig biscuit.