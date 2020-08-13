Jamie Oliver just shared an amazing onion hack that will change the way you cook

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jamie Oliver has shared a simple but effective onion hack that will change the way you cook.

The iconic British chef revealed the culinary trick on his Instagram page – and it’s perfect for putting into play when whipping up a simple pasta sauce.

Beside an image of dad-of-five Jamie’s delicious looking prawn & tuna linguine, the food expert explained that doing something so easy and simple to one ingredient can change the taste of an entire pasta dish.

‘Inspired by my time cooking with Nonna Rosanna, this prawn & tuna linguine is an absolute joy.

‘I’m using her trick of washing sliced onions to make them milder, and that moisture also helps to add extra sweetness as they cook!‘

Interesting!

Loads of Jamie’s foodie fans took to the comment section to back up the claim.

‘This recipe is an absolute joy! We did it a few times. Thank you 🙏🏻 This trick is one of the best💛,’ one wrote.

‘Lovely recipe, indeed very Italian, (I’m Italian!) I love how you really believe in the Mediterranean way of cooking,’ swooned another.

This comes after Jamie shared an utterly adorable video of him picking wild berries with his youngest son, River.

In the footage, the sweet blonde tot can be seen out in the woods with his dad, proudly announcing, “We’re picking mulberries, actually!”

“They are literally my favourite fruit in the whole wide world,” doting dad Jamie added.

Jamie’s wife Jools shared a lovely tribute to her youngest son last week in honour of his fourth birthday.

‘River you beautiful, creative, hilarious, cuddly little human, now you are four,’ she penned.

‘May you always feel this happy and free xx we all love you so much happy birthday you little dude.’

Meanwhile, Jamie melted fans hearts with some cute snaps from little River’s birthday party, who spent his big day surrounded by his loving parents and siblings, Poppy Honey, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and Buddy Bear, nine.

‘Happy Birthday Baby River Oliver !! 4 years old …this little person has brought such joy into our lives, he makes me laugh so much he’s fascinating like a 30 year old squashed into child…Happy birthday son love you 😍 dad,’ Jamie wrote.