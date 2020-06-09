We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chef Jamie Oliver has shared his recipe for the perfect cheese toastie and it has just five ingredients.

Cheese is a staple item in many households across the country.

It’s delicious sprinkled over a jacket potato, or when combined with some other budget-friendly ingredients, cheese can be transformed into a delicious pasta cheese sauce.

Cheese toasties make a quick and affordable lunch option that is delicious too!

Everyone has their own technique for making a cheese toastie. Some use a blend of cheeses, some use a toastie maker but others simply fry in a pan.

Jamie Oliver shared his recipe for the perfect cheese toastie last week to celebrate National Cheese Day.

The video was posted on Facebook with the caption: “We can’t let national cheese day go by without sharing Jamie’s MEGA cheese toastie…cheese crown and all!! 🧀🧀”.

If you didn’t catch it, here is everything you need to know.

How to make Jamie Oliver’s ultimate cheese toastie

Oozy on the inside but topped with an impressive crunchy cheese crown – this sounds like our kind of toastie!

Jamie Oliver’s cheese toastie ingredients:

White bread

Butter, room temp

Cheddar cheese

Red Leicester cheese

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Jamie Oliver’s cheese toastie method:

Cut your bread into two 1cm thick slices and butter on both sides. Use a box grater and use any cheese you love that melt nicely, Jamie uses Cheddar cheese and Red Leicester. Once the cheese is grated, pile a handful onto one slice of the buttered bread and top with the other. Give it a squeeze. Transfer the sandwich to a non-stick frying pan on a low to medium heat and cook for 3 mins on each side. Place some heavy items on top to weigh the sandwich down and squish it flat. Jamie uses a bottle of brown sauce and a jar. For the cheese crown, remove the toastie from the pan and sprinkle some more grated cheese over the base of the pan to create an even layer. Place the toastie on top. When you see the fat from the cheese oozing out in the pan, sprinkle over a pinch of cayenne pepper. Cook for around a minute and a half. Use a fish slice to get underneath the sandwich and the layer of cheese and hover in the pan for 30 seconds. This gives the cheese time to stiffen and form the crown. Sprinkle another small handful of cheese in the centre of the pan and place the sandwich on top. Cook for 30 seconds or so until the cheese has firmed up and is stuck to the base of the toastie. Allow the toastie to rest for a couple of minutes before eating as the cheese is very hot and oozy inside. Serve with brown sauce, ketchup or even mango chutney!

Jamie has chosen the classic white bloomer instead of anything fancier such as sourdough but this would also work well.

Experiment with the blend of cheeses you use too. Try adding some mozzarella to achieve the stringy cheese effect you see at a lot of restaurants.

In the Test Kitchen we also love using smoked cheeses like Applewood cheddar or spreading a little wholegrain mustard on the inside of our toastie before topping with the cheese.

What are your favourite toastie combinations? Do you have a go-to cheese blend? We’d love to hear from you! Head over to Facebook to join the conversation