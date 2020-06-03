These four-ingredient Kinder Bueno truffles look like little bites of heaven

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to chocolate treats, it's fair to say that the Kinder Bueno is up there as one of the best in many people's minds.

The bars of wafer and chocolate goodness, brought to the world by the same Italian company that blessed us with Nutella and Ferrero Rochers, are packed full of sweet, hazelnut cream and, to be honest, really are the stuff of dreams.

If you’re always keen to figure out more ways of incorporating some seriously worthy Kinder Bueno calories into your diet, one talented foodie blogger has provided just that.

London based Instagram influencer Eloise Head, took to her online platform to bless her followers with a recipe for Kinder Bueno truffles – and you only need four ingredients and very few culinary skills to whip up a batch.

‘Hazelnutty, white chocolately goodness! 👌 If you love Kinder, you gotta try these,’ she wrote beside a video, showing the simple steps for making the yummy bites.

All you need is 100g of Kinder Bueno bars, 60g of full fat cream cheese, 120g of white chocolate, 50g of Kinder chocolate.

To make, simply bash up the Buenos in a food bag or food processor and stir together with the cream cheese.

Roll the mixture up into little balls and freeze them until they’re hard. After that melt down your white chocolate and cover the balls in the stuff. Allow to set and then drizzle the bite sized truffles with melted Kinder bars.

Et voila!

Naturally, loads of sweet toothed commenters flooded the post.

‘Wow this sounds delicious,’ one wrote.

‘Mmmmmmm these sound amazing 😍,’ agreed another, while a third excitedly chipped in, ‘OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG.’

Eloise’s account is jam packed full of recipes for indulgent makes and decadent desserts.

She recently left her fans drooling with a recipe for Malteser crepe rolls and a Jaffa Cake loaf, which is essentially a giant, cuboid shaped Jaffa Cake.

We’re definitely hitting the follow button…