Three new KitKats have landed at B&M, and chocoholics everywhere will want to get their hands on them.

Discount retailer B&M is selling three new KitKat flavours, that were previously only available in Germany. Now, UK fans are now able to enjoy them!

Kev’s Snack Reviews shared the find on Instagram, writing, ‘Kitkat Frenzy at B&M! Check out these cool Kitkat slabs and Bunnies 🐰 Swipe for more! 👉’

Flavours on offer are Delicious Coconut, Caramel Cappuccino, and Double Chocolate. So if you’re after a tasty twist on the classic KitKat, these bars are a great option.

Better yet, the bars are just £1 each!

And if that’s not exciting enough, you can even get your hands on Easter break KitKats, which is a bag full of individually wrapped mini milk chocolate bunnies.

We know it’s Christmas season, but they’d be worth stocking up on in time for Easter. Since chocolate has such a long shelf life, it’s worth getting ahead of the game!

Chocolate fans have been going wild for the latest find, with many people commenting on the post.

One wrote, ‘That is so cool!! I’d def pick up all those Kit Kats’

Another added, ‘the coconut ones sound good 🤤🤤’

A third said, ‘OMG OMG OMG. ..need’

And a fourth also loved the sound of the coconut flavour, adding, ‘omg coconut Kit Kat’s 😍

Other KitKat flavours in the UK include peanut butter, cookies and cream, and even lemon drizzle. But we’re sure the new B&M KitKats will go down a treat with chocolate fans.

We’re not sure how long these unique KitKats will be around, so it’s best to head to B&M as soon as you can if you’re desperate to try them. Sadly they can’t be ordered online either!

Which of the KitKat flavours would you love to try? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!