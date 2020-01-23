KitKat Lotus Biscoff chocolate bars are the thing of any Biscoff fanatic’s dreams and here’s how you can track them down in the UK.

If you love nothing more than KitKats and Lotus Biscoff biscuits, this chocolate bar might just be your ideal sweet treat…

Yes, in what is perhaps the hybrid of all hybrids – KitKat Lotus Biscoff exist! We are sorry to say that they are not officially sold in the UK- but, you can buy the KitKat Lotus Biscoff from an online confectionery retailer called GB Gifts.

We spoke to a spokesperson for Nestle who revealed: “KitKat Lotus Biscoff is currently available in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Lebanon and Egypt. It is being produced at our factory in Dubai.”

They added: ‘There are no formal plans for a UK launch but our colleagues at the home of KitKat in York are following this launch very closely.’

The KitKat Lotus Biscoff are available at GB gifts, priced £3.99 for a pack of 2 and you’ll need to pay £1.99 for worldwide delivery – which is a little more cost effective than booking yourself on the next flight out to Saudi Arabia just to get your hands on one…

You can also buy a pouch of seven mini bars which costs £13.49.

People on social media have gone wild over the chocolate hybrid, with the Instagram post amassing over 3,000 likes!

One excited Lotus fan wrote: ‘The game has changed”, while another simply added: “AHHHHHHHHHH!!!! 😍😍😍🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️”.

