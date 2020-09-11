Levi Roots has teamed up with MuscleFood to launch healthy food range

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Caribbean chef Levi Roots has launched his first healthy food range in partnership with MuscleFood, and it looks delicious!

Levi Roots has partnered with MuscleFood, where he worked to create his own healthy recipes.

The range features four tasty Caribbean dishes, which are all under 500 calories and full of flavour.

Scroll down to see all the tasty recipes on offer!

This chicken pot can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner, and has a mouth-watering blend of herbs and spices. It has all the features of a MuscleFood chicken pot with a tasty Caribbean twist!

It has 36g of protein per pot, low sugar and 1 of your 5 a day.

Levi has created a mouth-watering blend of ginger, chilli and lime juice mixed with banana, allspice and other herbs and spices for this flavoursome chicken pot!

It has 34g of protein per pot, is low in fat and sugar, and is 1 of your 5 a day.

This handy kit contains a salmon fillet coated in hot jerk seasoning, with a serving of rice ‘n’ peas and roasted broccoli. It comes in at under 500 calories and is a must-have for fish lovers.

The kit is 2 of your 5 a day high protein and low in sugar, and contains the recipe and all ingredients needed to make the dish.

Jerk Chicken is a classic, and Levi Roots’ version is both tasty and healthy. This kit contains a Jerk chicken and red pepper skewer, served with spiced sweet potato wedges and tangy coleslaw.

It’s high in protein, low in fat and sugar, and the full recipe and ingredients are included.

Talking about the partnership Levi said, “The foundation of my brand was built on attracting and forging great partnerships in order for me to realise my Caribbean food and drink dream.

“I think that MuscleFood are the very best at what they do, it’s clear that authenticity and integrity are important to them.”

He added, “During lockdown I’ve really looked at my diet and health in general and am very conscious about keeping my new healthy lifestyle, which is exactly what MuscleFood encourages their customers to do.

“I’ve loved working with the team and developing these tasty dishes and can’t wait to see what everyone else thinks of them too.”

Will you be trying these recipes? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!