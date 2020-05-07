Lidl have brought back their sell-out churros – for just £1.19

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all love churros, and budget supermarket Lidl is making it even easier to enjoy the popular Spanish dessert.

They’ve brought back their best selling 500g bag of Sol Mar churros, after they sold out in no time last year.

Lidl were quick to jump on the churros hype, and it certainly paid off.

Last year, Morrisons launched cheese-filled churros that divided opinion amongst shoppers, whereas Lidl have stuck to more conventional, sweeter churros recipe.

You can grab a bag from Lidl for just £1.19, which is an absolute bargain. They come pre-cooked and only require heating up for 15 minutes before you tuck in. You’ll have to provide your own dipping chocolate sauce though, that’s the only catch!

This restock comes just before the bank holiday weekend and what better time to treat yourself?

As well as the delicious Churros, Lidl is also launching a pack of delicious Portuguese custard tarts. They come in boxes of six, priced at £2.69, and you can find them in the freezer section.

The Sol Y Mar Pasteis de Nata and the Churros are available in stores from today (7th May).

Given last year’s popularity, you might want to get there quick in order to enjoy this great deal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone!

For those of you who are more health conscious, or just want to cut the cost of your fruit and veggies, the supermarket are also selling £1.50 wonky boxes.

Following a successful trial last year, you can grab the boxes across stores in England, Scotland and Wales. Getting your 5 a day has never been so easy.

Will you be taking advantage of any of Lidl’s great deals? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook!