We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Summer wouldn’t be summer without chilled glasses of Aperol Spritz becoming a key part of many Brits’ lifestyles.

The bright orange Italian aperitif combined with a lashing of prosecco, a dash of soda water and a wedge of fresh orange comes together to make a dreamy beverage reminiscent of sun soaked getaways.

But with a branded bottle of the bittersweet liquor costing as much as £15, it’s seriously exciting to know that Lidl has re-launched its super affordable Aperol dupe.

The budget supermarket chain, loved by shoppers all over Europe, has restocked its shelves with Bitterol – an Aperol-esque aperitif that looks and tastes just like the real deal.

While we reckon you won’t notice a difference between Bitterol and its branded sister, with a seriously slashed price tag, your bank account will thank you for opting for Lidl’s £7.99 offering.

Sadly, this isn’t something you can snap up online, so it’s best to head to your local Lidl store before bottles of Bitterol sell out ahead of the weekend.

In other boozy news, Lidl recently released its very own take on a Super Tuscan red wine.

Super Tuscan wines usually have a hefty price tag because they are very high quality and are relatively rare. Given that prices for some Super Tuscan wines can go into the hundreds, there’s no denying that Lidl’s £13.99 version is a compete and utter bargain for wine fans.

The Bolgheri Medici Riccardi comes from a vineyard situated in one of Italy’s most historic wine regions and is made from a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Petit Verdot grapes.