Lidl launches Chocolate and Profiterole Ice Cream

As part of their French week range Lidl have released this indulgent ice cream.

Do you find yourself unable to decide whether you want a scoop (or three) of ice cream or a bowl of dessert after dinner? Well now, thanks to Lidl, you will no longer have to choose.

As part of their French week range Lidl have released chocolate and profiterole ice cream. Rich and creamy chocolate ice cream is topped with delicate mini choux buns and a swirl of sweet and smooth chocolate sauce.

Are you salivating like us? Of course you are! Then what are you waiting for, get yourself down to your local Lidl and give it a try. This enticing pud is on sale from 17th September, whilst stocks last, and costs only £1.99.

Lidl’s social media followers were absolutely delighted with news with one customer commenting “errrr is this the best day ever” on the day it was announced. Another tagged a friend and said “I think we need to try this!!!”.

Fancy a different flavour?

If you want to tuck into even more dessert themed ice cream you will be happy to know that Lidl also sells Macaron Ice Cream with strawberry sauce and crushed Macaron pieces, as well as Lidl’s hugely popular Creme Brulee Ice Cream featuring a caramelised burnt sugar topping. The perfect treat after a long day at work, or even a lovely afternoon snack if you are working from home and need a break from staring at your screen.

