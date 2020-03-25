We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl has revealed some big changes to supermarkets across the UK.

Lidl customers will start to see the changes in stores across the country as everyone works to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the budget supermarket revealed that they’ve added extra safety measures to protect both staff and customers.

One of these is a plastic screen installed on each till, creating a barrier whilst customers are packing up their shopping.

They wrote, ‘We’re introducing plastic screens at the tills to protect our colleagues and customers. You’ll still be able to pack and pay as normal, just a little more safely than before.’

Customers have praised Lidl for this initiative, with many showing their support via Twitter.

One wrote, ‘Great idea, well done. Every effort to help contain should be applauded.’

Another added, ‘Glad to see Lidl is leading the way to protect their staff.’

And a third said, ‘👏🏼👏🏾Thanks for leading the way. I hope the other supermarkets follow suit.’

That’s not the only change that will be implemented during the nationwide lockdown, as Lidl added there’d be others coming.

Lidl have advised customers that all of their stores will remain open, but some will have different opening hours during this time.

To see if yours has been affected, you should check the Lidl store finder and search for your local.

There will also be limitations in place on selected product lines, to prevent stockpiling and ensure there’s enough for everybody.

Finally, Lidl stores will be re-stocking items daily to keep up with the demand due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They have asked customers not to buy items ‘just in case’, and only shop for essentials where possible.

Current government advice states that you should not leave the house for anything other than essential daily activities.

These include one piece of outdoor exercise a day (walk, run, cycle), medical care, grocery shopping, and commuting for those unable to work remotely.