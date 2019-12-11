Both gin and cheese are Christmas staples, but now Lidl have combined the two festive favourites for a truly unique treat.

You can now pick up gin-infused Wensleydale as part of Lidl’s Deluxe Premium Waxed Truckles, which retail for £1.99 each. The new cheese will be available in stores from tomorrow, December 12th.

The boozy Wensleydale is infused with Lidl’s own award-winning Hortus gin, and is studded with dried fruit for a truly festive twist. We can’t wait to try it!

Don’t worry if you’re not a Wensleydale fan though, because there are two festive cheddars up for grabs as part of the new range too.

You can also choose from a Mature Cheddar with Balsamic Onion, or a classic Smoked Cheddar which is wrapped in green wax and shaped like a Christmas tree. It’s sure to impress your guests.

Finally, you can also buy a Deluxe Large Baking Camembert, if you’re looking for the perfect dip this festive season. Better yet, it comes with your choice of Chorizo or Fig to dip into it. We can see this one going down a treat!

Whilst these new offerings are sure to delight any party guests, Lidl has another brilliant showstopper which is best enjoyed during your final course. If you have a sweet tooth, you’re going to want to try this.

Lidl’s Christmas melting chocolate cottage is only £7, but it’s mesmerised shoppers everywhere. The dark chocolate and salted caramel dessert is incredibly moreish, and melts to reveal even more deliciousness inside.

Sadly none of Lidl’s brilliant creations are available to buy online, so you’ll have to battle the Christmas crowds if you want to enjoy any of them this festive season. We’re sure it’ll be worth it though, right?

Let us know if you try any of the new cheeses. Bon appetit!