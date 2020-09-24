Lidl has launched an epic new ice cream flavour you’re going to want to try

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl has launched a brand new treat and it's seriously indulgent.

If you struggle to choose between ice cream or a decadent dessert when choosing your after dinner treat, you no longer have to decide between the two.

As part of its French week range, budget supermarket giant Lidl has released an ice cream packed with chocolate AND profiteroles. Rich and creamy chocolate ice cream is topped with delicate mini choux buns and a swirl of sweet and smooth chocolate sauce. Yum.

Are you salivating like us? Of course you are! Then what are you waiting for, get yourself down to your local Lidl and give it a try.

This enticing pud is on sale from 17th September, whilst stocks last, and costs only £1.99.

Lidl’s social media followers were absolutely delighted with news when it was announced online, with a picture of the drool-worthy stuff sending commenters into an ice cream fuelled frenzy.

‘Errrr is this the best day ever,’ one penned.

‘I think we need to try this!!!,’ agreed another.

If you want to tuck into even more dessert themed ice cream you will be happy to know that Lidl is also stocking Macaron Ice Cream with strawberry sauce and crushed Macaron pieces.

There’s also a Creme Brulee Ice Cream featuring a caramelised burnt sugar topping. We’re obsessed!

Are you inspired to make profiteroles yourself? They are surprisingly easy – give our recipe a try. Or better yet why not try your hand at making ice cream? There are so many delicious recipes to choose from, including mega-easy no churn vanilla ice cream or the iconic Mary Berry’s heavenly rum and raisin ice cream.