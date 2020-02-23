We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Popular supermarkets Lidl and Iceland have urgently recalled a number of products from their shelves including baby food.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website, popular discount supermarket Lidl are recalling several pouches of baby food.

Lidl has confirmed it has withdrawn Lupilu Organic Baby Food Pouches from its shelves due to the possible presence of mould in the products.

Shoppers who’ve bought one of the affected products are being urged not to give them to their baby.

Instead, customers should return them to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund.

In a recall notice posted on the supermarket’s website, Lidl says customers won’t need a receipt to return the baby food.

Products from the Lupilu organic range that have been recalled include stage one fruit pouches, stage one fruit and veg pouches and stage one apple pouches.

Stage two breakfast pouches have also been removed from shelves.

The supermarket said, ‘Lidl GB is recalling the above mentioned products due to the potential presence of mould in the product.

‘Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.’

Frozen food specialists Iceland is also urging shoppers to return batches of vegetable lasagne over fears it may contain pieces of rubber or plastic.

The frozen food retailer issued the alert for batches of the lasagne with a best before date of August 3, 2021.

A notice posted on the Food Standards Agency website read, ‘Iceland is recalling the above batch of its Vegetable Lasagne, due to the possible presence of plastic/rubber.

‘Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.’

The food watchdog added, ‘The product may contain small pieces of plastic or rubber which may make the product unsafe to eat.’