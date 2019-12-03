Christmas dinner just isn’t the same without a showstopping dessert to finish it all off. It’s the most exciting meal of the year, and Lidl’s genius dessert would look great on anyone’s table.

Taking to Instagram, Lidl GB shared a video of their impressive Melting Chocolate Cottage dessert.

They wrote, ‘No #Christmas2019 dinner table will be complete without a melting Chocolate Cottage. That’s a fact. Get yours quick.

‘🏃 In store now. When it’s gone it’s gone.

🛒 Deluxe Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cottage ✅ £6.99.

📅 Price correct as of 01/12/19’.

The video is a mouth-watering demo of how to serve the Chocolate Cottage, explaining that you pour warm chocolate sauce into its chimney, and then watch as the cake slowly melts.

The Lidl dessert is filled with chocolate mousse and a salted caramel sauce, so you’ve got even more deliciousness to look forward to once the cottage has melted. We’re already hungry!

Shoppers were quick to comment on the video, with many of them excited about the very festive dessert. Lots of people tagged friends and family asking for it, and we can’t say we blame them!

One wrote, ‘Now this is getting bought!!! Maybe twice too 😍’

Another added, ‘I need this for Christmas Day pud 😍😍😍’

And a third said, ‘We need this in our lives’

Choosing a dessert is a very important task over Christmas, and there’s plenty on offer to satisfy those with a sweet tooth. If Lidl’s Melting Christmas Cottage doesn’t appeal, then we’ve got some great alternatives.

For example, M&S brought back its best-selling white chocolate snowball wreath, which is filled with raspberry compote if you’re after a fruity twist to your dessert.

Or, for a boozy dessert, Baileys has brought back their incredible Chocolate Yule Log, which is ideal for fans of the popular festive tipple.

So there’s plenty on offer this season, whether you’re having an intimate gathering or a big party. You’ll be sure to impress your friends and family with these desserts.

Will you be treating yourself to Lidl’s Melting Chocolate Cottage, or any of the other supermarket desserts? We know it’s a tough choice.

Let us know what you think of this showstopper on our Facebook page!