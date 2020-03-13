Lidl announces game changing addition to their supermarket

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Let's be honest - grocery shopping can be pretty boring. But Lidl has created a genius way to make your weekly shop a lot less dull.

Budget supermarket Lidl has announced plans to build its first pub, which will be a game changer for shoppers everywhere.

The new Lidl pub will sit alongside the store, making it even easier to go for a pint after that stressful weekly shop.

They’ve requested planning permission for the pub at the Dundonald store, outside Belfast, Northern Ireland.

If plans are approved, the pub will run beside the store but will have a separate entrance to the main supermarket.

Lidl say this pub will have seating, a bar area, and separate toilets so it will be exactly like your local pub.

And better yet, there’ll be an off-licence area where you can purchase alcohol to take home and enjoy with you.

So far it’s not known what the pub will sell, if there’ll be food on offer too, and how much it’ll cost. But knowing Lidl there’ll be some absolute bargains on offer.

A spokesperson for the budget supermarket revealed, “Lidl can confirm it has lodged an application to open a licensed premises within our Dundonald store. This will offer shoppers an off licence service along with a public house.

“As the fastest growing retailer in Northern Ireland we believe Dundonald shoppers should have the opportunity to access the same great value assortment currently enjoyed by thousands of shoppers in 37 other Lidl stores in Northern Ireland.”

This new store will cost £7 million to build, but there’s no further information about if or when it will be completed.

But it sounds like a genius idea and we can’t wait to see if it goes ahead, and if it’s extended to other Lidl stores across the country!

