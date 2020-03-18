We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

They say that variety is the spice of life… Well you’re about to have one very hot Easter as Lidl has just launched a show-stopping 4-in-1 egg with a range of incredible flavours.

Easter is just around the corner and with so many different eggs on the shelves, knowing exactly what to buy for your loved ones can sometimes be a little difficult. But not anymore!

German discount supermarket chain, Lidl has created an egg that is bound to satisfy any chocoholic out there.

With layer upon layer of mouth-watering flavours, each one inspired by classic desserts we all know and love.

What’s inside?

The outer shell is made up of indulgent milk chocolate and promises flavours of tiramisu with creamy coffee notes for a punchy start to your chocolate adventure.

If you’re a fan of black forest gateau then you’re going to love the second layer. Delicious bitter-sweet dark chocolate has been studded with sour cherries to offer that iconic tart taste sensation.

A staple on any restaurant menu, panna cotta is the inspiration of the third layer. Vanilla white chocolate, peppered with chopped pistachios for an added crunch.

And the pièce de résistance is an indulgent milk chocolate egg filled with a smooth salted caramel and dusted with gold.

This egg is perfect for gifting, but we won’t judge you if you can’t part with it – we all need a treat at the moment!

Bag yourself one of these mammoth Easter delights for just £9.99, available in London branches from 16th March, and then in stores nationwide from tomorrow (19th March).

The Deluxe Dessert 4-in-1 egg is just one of many eggs in Lidl’s Deluxe range, which also includes the £4.99 Deluxe Single Origin Egg, made with Madagascan dark chocolate (66% cocoa) or Ecuadorian dark chocolate (70% cocoa) – and the Deluxe Premium Easter Eggs, featuring the Valencian orange milk chocolate, or honeycomb dark chocolate flavours. Yes, please!

Their original Deluxe eggs, priced at £3.99, come in four different flavours – the coconut crunch, Eton mess, salted caramel and dark chocolate and coffee.

So, whether you’re spending your Easter with family and friends, or you’re planning on self-isolating, make sure there is lots and lots of chocolate to see you through!