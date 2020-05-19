Lidl is selling a BBQ stonebaked pizza oven for just £39.99

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With warm weather approaching, we wouldn’t blame you for wanting to eat outside during the upcoming Bank Holiday. And Lidl is selling a pizza oven that’s ideal for al-fresco feasts.

If you love pizza, you’ll definitely want to get your hands on Lidl’s new BBQ pizza oven that’s perfect for using in your garden.

The oven sits on top of your BBQ, whether it’s charcoal or gas, and has a built in thermostat as it warms up.

When it’s warm enough, all you have to do is place your homemade pizza into the oven and wait as it cooks it to perfection.

Lidl’s pizza oven is moisture-absorbent, meaning pizzas should be extra crispy and you shouldn’t end up with any disappointing bases.

The oven has got a perforated base for optimal air circulation and heat distribution too, helping you to make the perfect pizza every time.

It’s suitable for barbecues L40 x W35 x H14cm, so make sure you check measurements to avoid disappointment.

You’ll be able to pick up the pizza oven from 21st May and it’ll be part of the Middle of Lidl.

As with most limited edition things at Lidl, it’s likely to sell out very quickly and is only available while stocks last.

So if you fancy a special treat during your essentials shop, why not consider adding this to your trolley?

Lidl also sell a pizza paddle for just £9.99 if you want to make your pizza making skills even better.

The fantastic new products come after Lidl have made some big changes to their stores due to lockdown.

This means that some opening hours have changed, so it’s best to check your local store’s so you know when to head down.

Even if you need to get up a little earlier, we’re sure it’ll be worth it for pizza…

Will you be picking up the pizza oven?