If you’re both a chocolate and a hot cross bun fan you'll love Lidl's latest hybrid treat!

For the chocolate lover these are the ideal hot cross buns, they’re not just filled with a single helping of chocolate chips, not even double – but triple!

Lidl recommend toasting these soft white buns and eating warm with butter, but for the ultimate treat you could even serve them with a chocolate spread. Too much?

And, of course, they have received praise on social media from eager food fans….

One shopped exclaimed on Twitter: “OMG. Lidl Triple Chocolate Hot Cross Buns.” while another user commented “Lidl now does a triple chocolate hot cross bun and it looks delicious”

But, Lidl are not the only supermarket to capitalise on dreamy flavour combinations.

This year we’ve been absolutely spoilt for choice when it comes to decadent hot cross buns with a twist – and Easter is still a few weeks away!

It seems each week brings the launch of a new unusual flavoured hot cross bun.

Waitrose recently launched a chocolate and orange flavoured bun, and both Sainsbury’s and Tesco have a Salted caramel and chocolate bun on offer this year. Delicious.

However, not everyone is a fan of these pimped up versions – there has been backlash on social media to the vast variety of new buns on offer at M&S.

Lidl’s chocolatey hot cross buns aren’t the only ones in their range.

They’ve also brought back their Deluxe Luxury Hot Cross Bun, and have launched the Deluxe Apple & Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns along with the Deluxe Very Berry Hot Cross Buns.

The Apple & Cinnamon buns contain pieces of apple and as the name would suggest cinnamon – a classic crowd-pleaser.

The berry option are packed full of berries, as well as traditional flavours of orange soaked sultanas and mixed peel. The perfect options if you fancy something fruity!

The full range is currently on sale at Lild shops while stocks last. Each pack contains four buns and costs just 99p, so fill your basket before they sell out!

Which would you choose?