Lidl’s Champagne narrowly missed out on the top spot to Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label NV during a Which taste test - but it still received a commendable score.

For many, the sound of a cork popping signifies the start of a celebration and Champagne is often a top choice when it’s for something special.

While it has a reputation as a glamorous and often quite pricey tipple to indulge in, more and more supermarkets are selling the French fizz at very affordable prices.

Thankfully, the cheaper bottles do not automatically mean you get a poorer quality Champagne – in fact they often rival bottles two or three times the price.

During a recent taste test from Which, Lidl proved just that as its £11.49 Comte de Senneval Brut NV shared some space at the top of the list with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label NV which retails at around £35 and the £33 Piper-Heidsieck Brut NV.

The experts blind tasted 145 glasses of fizz and ranked them on flavour by awarding a score out of 100.

Lidl’s Comte de Senneval Brut NVwas given a commendable 77 points while the Piper-Heidsieck and Veuve Cliquot had four points more with 82.

The Lidl Champagne is perfect for drinking now but could be kept to mature for another year. In terms of flavour it’s described as having a ‘mix of citrus and biscuity flavours, leading to a clean, dry finish’.

If you’re thinking of stocking up for Christmas and New Year’s Eve it’s not a bad idea and the fizz would work particularly well with any smoked salmon starters or canapés you are planning.

Buying a Champagne that won’t break the bank is also ideal for anyone who likes to make Champagne-based cocktails. From a bellini and buck’s fizz to a French 75 – Lidl’s Champagne is a great choice if you want to save more expensive vintages for a special occasion but fancy a cocktail with some fizz!

