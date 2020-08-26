Cadburys launch limited edition Emma Bridgewater Roses tin

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cadburys have teamed up with ceramic brand loved by Kate Middleton to re-design the icon Roses tin.

You know Christmas is coming when you start noticing the stacks of boxes of chocolate assortments appearing in the supermarket. And it doesn’t feel properly festive without a tin of Roses knocking around.

We can’t help but delve in the assortment multiple times a day until only the Country Fudge remains!

This year, Cadbury have given their beloved Roses tins a designer make-over, with the help of homewares brand, Emma Bridgewater.

Where to buy the new Cadbury Roses tin

This year the Roses tin has been decorated with a sweet stencilled rose design created by iconic British designer Emma Bridgewater in that classically recognisable styling.

The gorgeous designer take on the old school chocolate tin is available to buy right now from the Cadbury’s website.

The pretty tin is filled with a whopping 800g of glorious Cadbury Roses and is the perfect collectors piece for chocolate fanatics and Emma Bridgewater fans alike.

Emma Bridgewater started her ceramics business in 1984. It was struggling to find a present for her mother that motivated her to start her own business. She wanted to create lovely things that would suit her mother’s homely mismatched taste.

The iconic rustic style and charming stencilled range make lovely gifts. However, with an Emma Bridgewater mug costing about £20, it’s out of many of our price ranges. So we are delighted to be able to get our hands on her beautiful designs as a fraction of the cost. With the added bonus it’s filled with tasty chocolates!

People on Twitter are already planning what to do with the pretty tin once the chocolates have all been eaten. One fan suggested it would make a gorgeous cake tin.

Emma Bridgewater ceramics are all absolutely gorgeous. They are popular with both celebrities and royalty. Her high-profile fans include Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby. Geri Halliwell is also keen on Emma Bridgewater creations. And often shares pictures of her bakes and Emma Bridgewater crockery on her Instagram account.

For Christmas 2019 Cadburys worked with watch designer Olivia Burton to create a floral tin and matching watch design.

Which do you prefer? Head over to our Facebook page to join the conversation.