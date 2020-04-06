You can buy a box of 300 Lotus Biscoff biscuits for home delivery

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can now buy a box of 300 Lotus Biscoff biscuits and get them delivered to your door.

With the nation still very much adhering to the rules of social distancing, due to the coronavirus outbreak, you might have started shopping online more often than before.

And with so much more time on your hands, things you might have never before considered needing or wanting, could be landing in your virtual shopping basket.

If you count yourself among the many who were overjoyed when we wrote about chocolate dipped Lotus Biscoff biscuits and the tubs of Biscoff ice cream, we’ve found something that’s just your cup of tea.

Yes, you can buy a box of 300 Lotus Biscoff biscuits and get them delivered to your door for just £15.09 on Amazon.

That is nearly one biscuit a day for an entire year!

However, if you’re anything like us, being stuck indoors all day has got us snacking a lot more than often so we don’t think those biscuits would last a year, let alone a month in self-isolation.

If you’re able to buy the other ingredients, you might like to try our chocolate flake cake slices recipe or our Biscoff cake balls.

We also have lots of ideas for low calorie snacks under 50 and 100 if you want some healthier inspiration to balance out the sweet treats…

And, if your using this time to learn a new skill. We’ve got a round-up of 10 cooking techniques to master during self-isolation.

From making your own bread try to perfectly cooking rice, we’re certain there’s at least one skill you’d like to perfect.

If you have any other cooking questions or skills you’d like to learn more about drop our food team in the Test Kitchen a message over on Instagram @testkitchenuk

Will you be buying this mega box of Lotus Biscoff biscuits? What other things have you bought online that you wouldn’t have usually considered? Head over to our Facebook page to join the conversation and let us know!