Lotus Biscoff biscuits dipped in chocolate are now a thing and here’s where you can buy them!



These little iconic biscuits have had so many guises: from spread to ice cream there has even been a hybrid Kit Kat version!

Now, and we can’t believe this hasn’t been done before, you can buy Lotus Biscoff biscuits which have been dipped in Belgian chocolate.

So if you’re a Lotus biscuit enthusiast, you need to head to your local ASDA, Sainsbury’s or Poundland as they are all stocking this dreamy new launch.

Fans on social media have been sharing their delight at the new launch, one person commented: “I need of these”, while another joked: “ooooooo, that’s it… diets out the window!”. Twitter user @ybees3 responded dramtically to to the news, exclaming “The game has changed”.

Lotus began baking their famous ‘speculoos biscuits’ back in 1932. They were created in Belgium, so it’s very appropriate that they have been dipped in Belgian milk chocolate. Will there be dark and white chocolate varieties to follow? We certainly hope so!

The new biscuits are sold in 154g packs, each of which contains seven packets of three biscuits. In total that will get you 21 Lotus biscuits dipped in chocolate so we’d suggest picking up a couple of packs because they are sure to go down a treat.

The price of the biscuits does vary depending on the retailer. The cheapest option is to head to Poundland where, you guessed it, the packs cost £1.

If you’re heading to Sainsbury’s to stock up the biscuits will set you back an extra 25p and at Asda they cost £1.45.

Will you be dashing out to get your hands on a pack, or are you putting them back on the shelf in favour of the original flavour?

