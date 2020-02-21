We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S never fail to impress and delight us with their seasonal products, and this year is no exception.

Firstly, if you’re planning on lamb as your Easter centrepiece, head to M&S. Their Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder will be reduced from £20 to just £13 for the easter period, and the amazing value lamb serves six people.

To make things that little bit easier, the lamb has been pre slow-cooked to insure it’s extra tender, meaning it only takes 70 mins to prepare – but of course, your guests will assume you’ve been cooking for hours.

But if you don’t fancy lamb for the big day, M&S is also cutting the price of the Spring Herb Chicken to just £5. The chicken serves four and is basted with a mixed herb, lemon and garlic butter to make it extra tasty.

M&S Easter desserts

Th fun doesn’t stop there, for desert M&S has plenty of sweet Easter treats on offer.

The Chocolate Cracked Egg Trifle (pictured above) is made of layers of chocolate custard, mousse and sponge all topped with a juicy flavoured ‘egg yolk’ glaze. It will be a hit with the chocolate lovers around the table – as will the new Belgian Chocolate Eggs. A pack of half a dozen of these indulgent egg shaped chocolate mousse desserts costs £12.

And for an alternative to chocolate there’s a cute Burrowing Bunny Cheesecake on offer. This rich baked cheesecake if topped with a cookie crumb ‘soil’ and a bunny bottom made from vanilla mousse.

But, our favourite of the lot has to be this wonderful re-invention of the classic Colin the Caterpillar. Colin instead of evolving into a beautiful butterfly as we would expect has instead been transformed into an Easter Bunny! The fluffy chocolate roll is generously topped with chocolate and sweet miniature carrot decorations.

The brand new range of Easter products will be hitting shops soon. The Easter Bunny Colin the Caterpillar cake will be available from the 31st March with the rest on-sale from the 8th April.