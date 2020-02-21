Trending:

M&S are launching a tasty new Easter range including a great value lamb for the whole family

    • M&S never fail to impress and delight us with their seasonal products, and this year is no exception.

    Firstly, if you’re planning on lamb as your Easter centrepiece, head to M&S. Their Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder will be reduced from £20 to just £13 for the easter period, and the amazing value lamb serves six people.

    To make things that little bit easier, the lamb has been pre slow-cooked to insure it’s extra tender, meaning it only takes 70 mins to prepare – but of course, your guests will assume you’ve been cooking for hours.

    But if you don’t fancy lamb for the big day, M&S is also cutting the price of the Spring Herb Chicken to just £5. The chicken serves four and is basted with a mixed herb, lemon and garlic butter to make it extra tasty.

    Credit: M&S

    M&S Easter desserts

    Th fun doesn’t stop there, for desert M&S has plenty of sweet Easter treats on offer.

    The Chocolate Cracked Egg Trifle (pictured above) is made of layers of chocolate custard, mousse and sponge all topped with a juicy flavoured ‘egg yolk’ glaze. It will be a hit with the chocolate lovers around the table – as will the new Belgian Chocolate Eggs. A pack of half a dozen of these indulgent egg shaped chocolate mousse desserts costs £12.

    And for an alternative to chocolate there’s a cute Burrowing Bunny Cheesecake on offer. This rich baked cheesecake if topped with a cookie crumb ‘soil’ and a bunny bottom made from vanilla mousse.

    But, our favourite of the lot has to be this wonderful re-invention of the classic Colin the Caterpillar. Colin instead of evolving into a beautiful butterfly as we would expect has instead been transformed into an Easter Bunny! The fluffy chocolate roll is generously topped with chocolate and sweet miniature carrot decorations.

    Credit: M&S

    The brand new range of Easter products will be hitting shops soon. The Easter Bunny Colin the Caterpillar cake will be available from the 31st March with the rest on-sale from the 8th April.

