McDonald’s fan reveals how to make your own Mozzarella Dippers

A McDonald's fan has shared some tips on how to can make mozzarella dippers at home - and his followers are 'lovin’ it.'

The Mozzarella Dippers are one of the McDonald’s menu items that we can really get on board with. Breaded deep fried cheese? Yes please. These deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks are also a popular favourite among many McDonald’s fans.

Last week 15 of the McDonald’s restaurants reopened for delivery only via Deliveroo. However with so few of the McDonald’s offering the McDelivery service you may well not be able to get your hands your favourite McDonald’s meal.

One fan, freddygoodall, has taken to TicTok to recreate some iconic fast food items, incuding KFC chicken, the Subway double chocolate cookie and McDonald’s McNuggets.

But, we particulary love his recipes for McDoanlds-style cheesy dippers.

Cut 3x balls of mozzarella into strips.

Mix a bowl of breadcrumbs with 1tsp garlic powder, 1tbsp dried oregano, 1tsp dried parsley and 1/2tsp white pepper.

Fill a separate bowl with flour.

In a third bowl beats 3 eggs with a dash of water.

Coat each stick in the flour, followed by the egg and then coat in the breadcrumb mixture.

Dip the sticks in the egg and then into the breadcrumbs again. This double coating will ensure that the coating doesn’t fall off when fried.

Chill in the fridge for 30 mins.

Heat a pan of oil to 170C and deep fry the dippers until golden. Serve with salsa to dip (optional).

We recommend that you allow the dippers to cool for a few mins before digging in. These little guys get pretty toasty inside. They could give the McDonald’s apple pie lava hot filling a run for it’s money!

freddygoodall‘s TikToc followers were grateful for the video. One commented “This is so useful because I have literally have been craving these for ages”. Another exclaimed “They look soooooo good”.

