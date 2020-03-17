We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marks and Spencer have launched its first ever cheese Easter eggs and they come in a 6-pack egg carton.

If you count yourself among the 55 per cent of Brits who declared that they prefer savoury snacks over sweet, in a recent M&S Egg-xit poll, we’ve got good news for you.

The masterminds in the Marks and Spencer development team have created its first ever cheese Easter eggs – a real game changer.

In 600 M&S stores now, the savoury Easter eggs come in an adorable cardboard egg carton. Each pack comes with six, blue wax-covered eggs made with Barber’s Farmhouse Cheddar and a vintage 18-month matured Red Leicester “yolk”.

They are approximately the size of a large hens egg and cost £8.50 for the pack.

The new product launch comes after M&S conducted some research, which it has dubbed the Easter Egg-xit poll. The results showed that although a quarter of British adults say they never get tired of eating chocolate at Easter, four in 10 say they actually prefer eating cheese over chocolate.

Plus, 23 per cent said they would rather give up chocolate and cheese!

Speaking about the new eggs, M&S product developer Rosie Eiduks said: “Delicious as it is, we know not everyone loves chocolate, and that the nation is actually divided between Team Sweet and Team Savoury.

Those with a more savoury-tooth can sometimes feel left out of the fun at Easter, so this year, we wanted to create a must-have gift for cheese lovers too!”

M&S are also launched a Big Cheesy Egg which costs £8 and weighs 300g. This egg is roughly the same size as a goose egg and will be available in 250 stores from Wednesday 18 March.

So are you #TeamSweet or #TeamSavoury? Will you be getting these cheese eggs instead of chocolate or simply opting for both? Head over to our Facebook page to have your say!