Marks & Spencer have launched their first Dine In deal of 2020.

The uber affordable dining deal is back for the first time this decade offering some mouth wateringly delicious sounding options.

The famous high street offer lets customers grab a main dish, a side dish, a dessert and a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic beverage for just £12, meaning you and a significant other can enjoy an indulgent three-course dinner complete with a tipple for just six quid each.

Despite the deal’s inexpensive price tag, there’s a host of yummy food favourites to be appreciated for the ultimate night in, including Sirloin steaks, sea bass fillets and profiteroles.

Also pick from a delicious M&S wine selection, with Bianco D’sicilia and Malbec on the list.

Who says January cash scrimping means you can’t enjoy some post-Christmas decadent dining?

So what else is included in the deal?

Mains

Gastropub steak lasagne

Gastropub chicken in red wine

Rotisserie chicken

Chicken and ham en croute

Slow-cooked beef pappardelle

King prawn bucatini

Sirloin steaks

Rump steaks

Sea bass fillets

Plant Kitchen spaghetti bolognese (Vegan)

Side dishes

Ultimate potato mash

Cabbage medley

Chef’s selection mixed veg bag

Potato rosti

Red onion and fontal cheese pantofola

Frites

Desserts