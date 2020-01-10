Marks & Spencer have launched their first Dine In deal of 2020.
The uber affordable dining deal is back for the first time this decade offering some mouth wateringly delicious sounding options.
The famous high street offer lets customers grab a main dish, a side dish, a dessert and a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic beverage for just £12, meaning you and a significant other can enjoy an indulgent three-course dinner complete with a tipple for just six quid each.
Despite the deal’s inexpensive price tag, there’s a host of yummy food favourites to be appreciated for the ultimate night in, including Sirloin steaks, sea bass fillets and profiteroles.
Also pick from a delicious M&S wine selection, with Bianco D’sicilia and Malbec on the list.
Who says January cash scrimping means you can’t enjoy some post-Christmas decadent dining?
So what else is included in the deal?
Mains
- Gastropub steak lasagne
- Gastropub chicken in red wine
- Rotisserie chicken
- Chicken and ham en croute
- Slow-cooked beef pappardelle
- King prawn bucatini
- Sirloin steaks
- Rump steaks
- Sea bass fillets
- Plant Kitchen spaghetti bolognese (Vegan)
Side dishes
- Ultimate potato mash
- Cabbage medley
- Chef’s selection mixed veg bag
- Potato rosti
- Red onion and fontal cheese pantofola
- Frites
Desserts
- Profiterole stack
- New York vanilla cheesecake slices
- Fruity fiesta
- Bramley apple pie
- Chocolate and cherry dessert pots (Vegan)
- Strawberry jelly trifle
- Cheese selection