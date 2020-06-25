We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marks and Spencer have launched avocado-enriched hot dog rolls and burger buns and people don’t know what to think.

While you might associate the likes of Aldi and Lidl with quirky food and drink launches, Marks and Spencer have been upping their game in recent months too.

In March, M&S unveiled its collaboration with Marmite and launched Marmite butter. There’s also the unusual Percy Pig ice cream and sauce and not forgetting the boozy pink gin cream.

With the sun shining more often than not, Brits are fully embracing picnic and barbecue season, which is why M&S have now added a new line of burger and hot dog buns to its shelves.

The comically named ‘Avoca-dough’ rolls and buns are enriched with avocado puree and coconut oil and have a slight green hue as a result.

On the Marks and Spencer food instagram account they explain that the avocado replaces egg and coconut oil helps provide the fluffy brioche texture.

Vegan-friendly and a natural source or vitamin D and fibre, some people are excited to try the buns but others think it’s a step too far.

The original Instagram post now has over 5,200 likes and hundreds of comments.

In team intrigued, people tagged friends and loved ones with comments like ‘this is a bit of you’, ‘we need to try’ and lots more people simply leaving the love heart eyes emoji.

Others were more sceptical with one person writing, ‘Hmmmm don’t really see the point in it. Probably taste like normal buns 🤷🏻‍♀️ [sic]’.

Another wrote, ‘going to far this now haha [sic]’, while a third added, ‘I’ve never seen a more unnecessary product 😂’.

Of those who have tried the buns, the reviews are mixed too. One person revealed that the avocado flavour is very subtle, so if you’re expecting punchy flavours, you may be disappointed.

Another said, ‘Couldn’t taste the avocado but they were lovely! V soft!’. While a third simply said, ‘Just tried these! A little strange 🙈’.

The buns cost £1.15 for a pack of two and are in store now.

Will you be heading out to spend your dough on these buns or do they sound like your worst nightmare? Head to our Facebook page to join the conversation and share your verdict!