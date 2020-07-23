M&S is selling an Aperitivo Spritz can for just £2!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marks and Spencer have added to its popular range of cocktails in a can with a new Aperitivo Spritz and it costs just £2!

Boozy picnics in the park are quickly becoming the nation’s go-to activity now that lockdown measures are easing up.

If you’re partial to a tipple in the sun but want to jump straight over the cocktail prep and into the drinking, we’ve got some excellent news.

M&S have expanded its popular range of cocktails in a can with a new take on the classic Aperol Spritz.

The Aperitivo Spritz can is 250ml and costs £2. Described as ‘decidedly delicious, slightly bitter with a sweet hint of orange and a light herbal flavour’. The new cocktail is made using a mix of crisp sparkling wine and fragrant orange bitters and has quickly become a top seller for the supermarket.

It has natural colours and flavours but boasts a strong ABV of 8 per cent. If you’re hosting at home, you might prefer the 750ml bottle, which costs £5.

According to M&S the cocktails can also be decanted into ice lolly moulds and frozen for a grown-up treat that will keep you cool! If you want some more recipe inspo, check out our coconut ice lollies with rum.

Speaking about the latest launch, Sam Pembridge, M&S Drinks Developer said: ‘This is not just any cocktail, this is one of the UK’s favourite cocktails, given the M&S magic treatment and available for our customers in a can!

Our Aperitivo spritz captures the classic bittersweet taste, ready mixed and perfect for summer evenings. I pour mine over ice for maximum enjoyment but sipped straight from the can is delicious too. ‘

Top three selling cocktails in a can from M&S:

Pink Passionstar Martini Pina Colada Mojito

However, given Aperol Spritz has been named the favourite cocktail in 14 cities across the UK, M&S predict that the Aperitivo Spritz could soon take the top spot.

Have you tried the M&S cocktail in a can range? Which one is your favourite? Which cocktail would you like to see launch next?