Marks & Spencer’s camembert is finally back in stock!

The high-street supermarket does many things well.

Sweet and adorable Percy Pigs, canned cocktails that keep us quenched and in high spirits all year round, their infamous £10 meal deals that pop up randomly throughout year.

But one thing we can’t enough of is the retailer’s cheese selection.

The high-end supermarket always comes through with cheesy goodness every festive season.

Last year they released a mouth-watering truffle fondue dish that we dug into on the daily because it was so good.

And back in September they revealed that they would be introducing a Brie En Croute for this year’s Christmas offerings, which acts as the ‘ultimate tear and share’.

Gooey brie-filled pastry? We don’t think we’ll be sharing that one.

And now M&S has revealed that they’re finally bringing back one of our ultimate favourites.

The high street foodhall is bringing back their bestselling Sweet Chilli Camembert.

Taking to their Instagram page to make the exciting announcement, the retailer posted a video of the delicious looking gooey camembert being served with the sweet chilli chutney – and it’s got us all excited for Christmas.

‘Ooey, gooey and back in stock!’ the store captioned their indulgent video. ‘We don’t want to get too cheesy but what better way to celebrate the season than with last year’s BEST SELLING Sweet Chilli Camembert.

‘Get it in store today and get dunking.’

Fans couldn’t control their excitement at the news, with the video gaining hundreds of comments in just a few hours.

Many viewers left streams of excitable emoji symbols, including different coloured love hearts and the smiley face with love heart eyes.

And of course most tagged their loved ones in the post to remind to make the glorious purchase for the festive season.

The oozy cheese dish is available in Marks & Spencer foodhalls across the country now, but we’d be quick if you want to get yours hands on this one because it looks like one that’s going to be snapped up fast!