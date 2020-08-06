We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marks & Spencer has announced a partnership with supermarket delivery service Ocado.

We all love to treat ourselves to groceries from Marks & Spencer, and now we can get them delivered straight to our front door with Ocado.

‘We’re so excited to be partnering with Ocado, so we can combine the very best M&S food with Ocado’s world-class service,’ write Marks & Spencer on their website.

‘The last few months have been particularly busy at Ocado,’ they added, ‘and, while every effort is being made to increase capacity, the extra demand may mean you won’t be able to secure a delivery slot straight away’.

When will Ocado start to deliver Marks & Spencer food?

Marks & Spencer revealed that customers will be able to order their food for home delivery from the start of next month.

‘From 1 September, M&S Food products will be available for delivery from Ocado,’ said the retailer.

‘Our partners at Ocado are getting ready for the launch and they have now begun to make all our M&S products available for their customers to add to their baskets for delivery slots starting from 1 September’.

What can I order online from Marks & Spencer?

As soon as the supermarket’s good launch on Ocado, the full Marks & Spencer product line will be available to order for home delivery.

The retailer also announced the exciting news that they are launching bigger family pack sizes for essential ingredients, including dried pasta and rice, cheese and household essentials.

They will also be selling more scratch cook and home baking ingredients, a larger range of household cleaning products, a wider range of M&S Organic products and a greater choice across of M&S Select Farms fresh meat.

There will also be more choice across fresh produce and an increased frozen range in meat, fruit and vegetables.

And for those who prefer to do their shopping in person or who always end up needing to pick something up last minute, the new offerings will also be selling in M&S food halls across the country.

Might be the best news we’ve heard all week!

From our sister site woman&home