Marks & Spencer has launched recipes boxes to make easy and delicious meals at home.

Recipes boxes have become a go-to for some of us over the past few months, and now Marks & Spencer is joining the ranks.

When it comes to cooking dinner, sometimes creativity can elude even the best of us home cooks, but it doesn’t stop us still wanting to indulge in a delicious meal.

So now Marks & Spencer is giving us all the chance to dig into restaurant like meals in the comfort of our home – and we can even take credit for the cooking.

The luxe supermarket is now selling recipe boxes filled with everything we need to make delicious meals.

Each box comes with three yummy dishes and two portions of each – so you can either cool dinner for two or whip up some leftovers for an indulgent lunch.

The boxes also come with step-by-step instructions so that you can easily cook up the meals without having to come up with a recipe of your own.

Included in the box are ingredients and instructions to make a Chicken Tikka Traybake with Spiced Potatoes and Peppers, a King Prawn Paella with Bell Peppers and Garden Peas, and Pork Loin Medallions with a Creamy Mushroom and Garlic Sauce.

Boxes are made of fresh fruit and vegetables, sustainably-sourced king prawns and 100 per cent British meat.

They also include jars of Cook with M&S sauce pastes – and you won’t use up the whole thing for your dishes so your can use the leftovers later!

April Preston, Director of Product Development at M&S, said in the press release: “This is a bit of a game changer; amazing quality ingredients, super simple recipes allowing you to create the most delicious dinners from scratch. And all delivered directly to your door.

“I’m incredibly excited about this launch and can’t wait to hear what customers think of the new boxes.”