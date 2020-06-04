You can now order M&S ready meal bundles for home delivery

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you've been missing Marks and Spencer's food but have been unable to visit their food hall, you'll be pleased to know you can now order a bundle of their ready meals for home delivery.

In response to high customer demand, the food retailer has decided to expand their popular Home Delivery Food Boxes with two selections of their ready-prepared meals: a Classic Meal Box and an Indian Takeaway Big Night Box

M&S are praised for their wide range of delicious ready-to-eat meals, and they think that in these difficult times, no one should go without; even those who aren’t easily able to shop in-store.

Their essential food boxes initially provided the nation with fresh fruit and vegetable and those store cupboard staples, so the two new boxes are somewhat of a treat.

What’s inside in the M&S classic meal box?

This box, priced £40, is packed full of those comfort food classics we all know and love; including bangers and mash, beef casserole, and shepherd’s pie, plus tasty prepared veggie sides, like red cabbage and mash. The Classic box is great for families who are looking for convenient and delicious meals.

1 x Cottage Pie

1 x Shepherds Pie

1 x Bangers & Mash Meal

1 x Braised Steak Meal

1 x Cod in Parsley Sauce Meal

1 X Chicken in Red Wine Meal

1 x Beef Casserole, with Dumplings

1 x Chicken Casserole with Dumplings

1 x Ultimate Mash Potato, Serves 2

1 x Carrot & Swede Crush, Serves 2

1 x Red Cabbage, Serves 2

1 x Vegetable Bake, Serves 2

What’s inside in the M&S Indian takeaway big night box?

This tasty Indian treat, priced £35, for four is definitely one to get on for the weekend! The Indian themed feast includes curry-night classics like butter chicken, prawn bhuna and onion bhajis. Traditional recipes made with whole and ground spices they’re the perfect a family fakeaway.

1 x Butter Chicken, Serves 2

1 x Chicken Jalfrezi, Serves 2

1 x Chicken Tikka, Serves 2

1 x Prawn Bhuna, Serves 2

4 x Naan Breads (2 packs of 2)

8 x Onion Bhajis (2 packs of 4)

2 x Pilau Rice

1 x Tarka Dahl

1 x Bombay Aloo

The meals in each box are suitable for freezing too, so they’re also perfect for stocking up the freezer… or why not gift one to a loved one who’s shielding and still cant leave the house.

Order online before 4pm for next day (contactless) delivery. Please note that there is an additions delivery charge of £3.99.