This HUGE change is coming to McDonald’s

Ordering food via an app is commonplace, and you can now order tasty McDonald’s food to your table with the touch of a button.

Or, you could treat your friends to a McDonald’s if they’re in the restaurant. All you need is their location and table number, and you can wing them some free nuggets even if you’re miles away. Neat.

This feature is very popular at UK pub chain Wetherspoons and now it’s coming to a McDonald’s near you very soon. We can’t wait to use it to order our fast food favourites!

Launching this month, the My McDonald’s App will be available at restaurants nationwide to help you beat the queues and make sure you get a seat. McDonald’s tables will now be numbered too, to help the table service work better.

Ben Fox, Marketing Director at McDonald’s, said, “The My McDonald’s App is an increasingly popular tool for hundreds of thousands of savvy customers, giving them more control over their McDonald’s experience.

“We recently added table numbers to every table in our restaurants, meaning you can find a seat, order through the app and have your favourite food delivered directly to your table, perfect for families especially at this busy time of year.”

He explained some of the featured, adding, “With the ability to customise orders, remember favourites and find your nearest restaurant and with the occasional offer thrown in for good measure, the My McDonald’s App offers a range of perks with a just a touch of magic.”

First-time users of the My McDonald’s App will be able to redeem a free cheeseburger right to their table, with this brand new feature. Sounds good to us!

The app is available on Apple and Android devices, and is free to download. So your McDonald’s experience just got a whole lot easier.

What will you order first? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!