Trending:

Fast food lovers are obsessed with this homemade Big Mac recipe

Yum!
Caitlin Elliott

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • The coronavirus pandemic has left fast food lovers without access to their favourite meals.

    The lockdown rules that have been introduced in light of the health crisis have meant that shops and restaurants have been forced to close their doors.

    And loyal fans of global fast food chain McDonald’s were left gutted last month when it was announced all branches were to shut up shop.

    But there’s some good news for those who are struggling to live without the offerings of the iconic golden arches.

    READ MORE:Walkers has released Nando’s, Pizza Express and Katsu Curry flavoured crisps for those struggling to live without their favourite restaurants

    Award winning food expert Gizzi Erskine has blessed her social media followers with a recipe to replicate a McDonald’s Big Mac – and it looks utterly delicious.

    Sharing a snap of the lookalike burger on her Instagram account, Gizzi insisted that cooking up the ‘fakeaway’ is actually super easy.

    Gizzi even included a how-to on whipping up a copycat batch of iconic McDonald’s Big Mac sauce.

    All you need is onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, sugar, pickles, onion or garlic powder and paprika to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re chowing down on the world’s most famous burger.

    View this post on Instagram

    Make a Big Mac at home and then hold it in your teeny tiny hands and make your fist look like a demon snake. Thank you to all who joined us on ep 2 of @gizandgreens Monday night fakeaway #gizandgreensmondaynightfakeaway the Big Mac sauce is easy… Pour a kettle full of boiling water over 3 tbsp finely chopped onion and leave for 5 minutes, then pour through a sieve and dry in kitchen paper squeezing out all the liquid til dry. Save 1 tbsp of this and put 2 tbsp in a mixing bowl with 200g mayo, 30g ketchup, 30g frenches mustard, 1 tsp sugar, 2 tbsp chopped pickles and 2-3 tbsp of dill pickle brine, 1 tsp or onion/garlic powder and 1/2 tsp smoked paprika. Mix together and leave for at least 30 mins. The Big Mac 2 x 80g beef patties (20% fat essential). Seasoned with plenty of salt and pepper pan fry in a searingly hot pan. To build your burger, split the bun into 3 across-ways and toasted. Spread 1 tbsp Big Mac burger sauce over the base of the bottom and middle slice. Add 1 tsp of the chopped onion between the two bases. A handful of lettuce on the. Bottom topped with 3-4 slices gherkin. The patties and then a slice (or two of processed cheese. Place the next layer on and then the lid. Pop back into the pan and cover with a lid and dash about 1 tbsp of water under it to steam the cheese melted and heat the burger to hot! Let us know how you get on by showing us your burgers in the @gizandgreens account and #gizandgreensmondaynightfakeaway hashtag. Hope you love it. Thanks @professorgreen

    A post shared by Gizzi Erskine (@gizzierskine) on

    Of course, you’ll need mince meat to create your patties, seeded buns and all the bits and bobs for inside the burger too.

    2 x 80g beef patties (20% fat essential). Seasoned with plenty of salt and pepper pan fry in a searingly hot pan. To build your burger, split the bun into 3 across-ways and toasted.

    Spread 1 tbsp Big Mac burger sauce over the base of the bottom and middle slice. Add 1 tsp of the chopped onion between the two bases.

    A handful of lettuce on the. Bottom topped with 3-4 slices gherkin. The patties and then a slice (or two of processed cheese),’ she penned.

    Loads of Gizzi’s followers took to the comment section to drool over the snap of her creation.

    One wrote, ‘Omg am salivating!!!!!

    Dying to try this 🤤,’ added another.

    Latest Stories