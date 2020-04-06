Fast food lovers are obsessed with this homemade Big Mac recipe

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The coronavirus pandemic has left fast food lovers without access to their favourite meals.

The lockdown rules that have been introduced in light of the health crisis have meant that shops and restaurants have been forced to close their doors.

And loyal fans of global fast food chain McDonald’s were left gutted last month when it was announced all branches were to shut up shop.

But there’s some good news for those who are struggling to live without the offerings of the iconic golden arches.

Award winning food expert Gizzi Erskine has blessed her social media followers with a recipe to replicate a McDonald’s Big Mac – and it looks utterly delicious.

Sharing a snap of the lookalike burger on her Instagram account, Gizzi insisted that cooking up the ‘fakeaway’ is actually super easy.

Gizzi even included a how-to on whipping up a copycat batch of iconic McDonald’s Big Mac sauce.

All you need is onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, sugar, pickles, onion or garlic powder and paprika to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re chowing down on the world’s most famous burger.

Of course, you’ll need mince meat to create your patties, seeded buns and all the bits and bobs for inside the burger too.

‘2 x 80g beef patties (20% fat essential). Seasoned with plenty of salt and pepper pan fry in a searingly hot pan. To build your burger, split the bun into 3 across-ways and toasted.

‘Spread 1 tbsp Big Mac burger sauce over the base of the bottom and middle slice. Add 1 tsp of the chopped onion between the two bases.

‘A handful of lettuce on the. Bottom topped with 3-4 slices gherkin. The patties and then a slice (or two of processed cheese),’ she penned.

Loads of Gizzi’s followers took to the comment section to drool over the snap of her creation.

One wrote, ‘Omg am salivating!!!!!’

‘Dying to try this 🤤,’ added another.