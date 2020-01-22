If you can’t get enough of McDonald’s iconic Big Mac sauce, you’ll soon be able to ordered it as an individual pot to have with your chips, nuggets, or whatever else you fancy.

Big Mac ‘Special Sauce’ was previously only available on the aforementioned burger, but you’ll soon be able to order it on its own to have with anything on the menu.

If you’re indecisive and you simply don’t know whether you want a Big Mac or chicken nuggets, you can now have the best of both worlds.

The individual pots will be available in the UK and Ireland from Wednesday 12th February. They have a seven-day shelf life if you fancy stocking up, too.

McDonald’s has said it expects demand for the sauce to be huge, with staff being told to prepare for bulk orders and queues. They’ll be on sale until they run out. We’ll definitely be in the queue at our local!

This news has come after McDonald’s revealed they’ll be offering table service for the first time ever.

The Big Mac Special Sauce has been a McDonald’s staple for years, with the fast food restaurant using the same recipe since 1972. However, it did change slightly between 1991 and 2004.

It’s a mix of mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish and yellow mustard with vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika – and the results are delicious!

Currently you can get sauces included with meals which come in 20ml tubs and are free. These are tomato ketchup, BBQ sauce, sweet curry and sweet and sour.

The Big Mac sauce pots will be 50ml and cost 50p each, so you’ll get a lot more sauce to dip or drizzle with.

Foodies have already shared their excitement on Twitter, nearly a month before the sauce is released. We can’t say we blame them either!

One wrote, ‘Typical when I go on a diet McDonalds release the Big Mac sauce as a dip you can buy.’

Another added, ‘PSA MCDONALDS ARE STARTING TO SELL BIG MAC SAUCE IN POTS AS OF THE 12TH FEBRUARY.’

And a third said, ‘Get in. McDonalds are selling pots of Big Mac sauce in Feb, cannot wait to use it as a dip for me chicky nugs.’

We’ll race you to McDonald’s on February 12th!