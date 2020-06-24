The McDonald’s breakfast items finally back on the menu

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The brekkie we know and love has returned...

It’s been three long months of a life without McDonald’s breakfasts but as of today the famous fast food chain is serving its iconic morning treats.

While it’s a limited menu for now, classics such as the McMuffin, hash browns and pancakes can be bought from 42 of its UK restaurants in the south-east and Ireland. If this proves to be a success, the morning menu will be rolled out to more McDonald’s eateries around the country.

CEO Paul Pomroy explained that due to new health and safety measures imposed to ensure that the restaurants are COVID-secure, certain dishes would not be included on the breakfast menu until a later date.

“As with our main menu, we will have a limited menu at breakfast but we’ve kept the classics,” he said.

“Unfortunately, whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines, we are unable to serve porridge, bagels and our Breakfast Wrap. This is because we have fewer people in the kitchen.”

For those missing beloved items such as the company’s moreish milkshakes, Paul said, “When deciding the reopening menu, we took the decision to remove any items that might be challenging for our teams to make while maintaining social distancing in the kitchen – for example, wraps and Shakes.”

On 4th June, all McDonald’s Drive-Thrus and 75 restaurants for McDelivery – via Uber Eats and Just Eat – opened with a £25 cap spend and a reduced main menu that currently offers a number of favourites including the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Vegetable Deluxe, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, Chicken McNuggets, Filet-o-Fish, McDonald’s fries, mozzarella dippers, veggie dippers, and three flavours of McFlurry – Oreo, Malteasers and Smarties. Limited Happy Meals with toys are also available.

Want to get your hands on a McMuffin? Here are the McDonald’s serving breakfast from today…

McDonald’s branches serving breakfast