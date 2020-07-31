McDonald’s Happy Meals now come with a free plastic toy or a book

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

McDonald's Happy Meals now come with either a free book or toy in an effort to boost children's reading and reduce plastic.

Does your little one’s face lights up as soon as they see the free treat inside a McDonald’s Happy Meal? We’ve got some important news…

Instead of automatically receiving a free toy, parents now have the choice between a toy or a book.

This helps work towards the McDonald‘s pledge to remove over 3,000 metric tons of plastic from the business by 2021. All hard-plastic toys will be removed from Happy Meals by next year.

The move also comes following research that revealed many parents feel that lockdown negatively impacted their child’s reading.

In the same Opinium survey, a fifth of parents said they were concerned this would continue to decline over the summer holidays.

Father-of-three and child author Tom Fletcher and the National Literacy Trust both back the McDonald’s campaign.

Tom revealed: ‘My son loves reading at school with his teachers and friends, which he has been missing over the last few months.

With books being less accessible to some families during the pandemic, I’m sure many other children across the country have been missing reading at school and borrowing books from libraries.’

He added: ‘I think it’s amazing that a summer holiday treat to McDonald’s can also now mean a great new story to take home.

Book or Toy is a very timely and important initiative, which will be beneficial to kids and families over the holidays and beyond, encouraging them to read new books at home together.’

Over the past eight years, the Book or Toy initiative has helped Mcdonald’s to distribute over 93 million books to families across the UK.

What do you think of the decision to remove hard-plastic toys and will you be opting into a book for your child? Head over to our Facebook page to share your thoughts!