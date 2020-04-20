You can now recreate McDonald’s at home thanks to their downloadable Happy Meal Box

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With lockdown extended for at least three more weeks, family trips to McDonald's are still not possible.

But it’s even easier to get involved with the McDonald’s home experience, via their Family Fun Hub.

The new web page has everything you need to recreate the authentic experience and keep children entertained.

First off, they’ve shared a downloadable Happy Meal Box that you can print out and shape at home.

It looks identical to the ones you’d pick up at the restaurant, with the ‘M’ shaped handle and yellow smiley face.

To print out the larger, high definition version of the box, click here.

There’s also plenty of entertainment on offer, with the hub offering creative activities, interactive and board games and Happy Reader eBooks.

McDonald’s Happy Readers campaign launched in 2013, delivering millions of books to British children to encourage reading.

Now they’re on offer online, featuring titles such as Snoopy Blasts Off and The Adventures of Amelia Fang and Friends.

Other characters include Pokemon, Mr Men, Teeny Ty and UglyDolls.

Children can access word searches, puzzles, colouring in sheets, and argumented reality creations themed around them.

Parents and children can join the conversation using the #McDonaldsAtHome hashtag.

If you need inspiration, people all over the world have been sharing their DIY McDonald’s hacks.

One woman shared how to make a McFlurry at home using three ingredients.

Fast food lovers went wild for one DIY Big Mac recipe. It looks just like the real thing!

Or if you’re more of a breakfast person, then you’ll want McDonald’s own McMuffin recipe.

So even though we’re not sure when McDonald’s will reopen, we’ve got everything we need to treat ourselves.

Now is definitely a good time to try your hand at some new recipes!

Will you be taking part in McDonald’s Family Fun Hub? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook.