Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and many of us are missing McDonald's and their tasty hash browns.

One of the joys in life was getting up, heading to our local McDonald’s and tucking in to a breakfast complete with hash brown. Sadly that’s not possible right now.

But a chef has taken to TikTok to share her DIY McDonald’s hash brown recipe, and it’s so easy to follow.

Poppy O’Toole aka Poppy Cooks is a professional chef who has worked in Michelin-starred kitchens, and her recipe is here to make your lockdown breakfasts better.

To follow the recipe at home all you’ll need is a potato, an egg, a pinch of salt and pepper, and some vegetable oil. We bet you’ve got most of those in the house already!

How to make McDonald’s hash browns at home

First, grate your potato to make thin slices, then pat them with a paper towel to remove any excess water. Then transfer onto a clean paper towel and give it a squeeze to ensure it’s nice and dry.

Once you’ve done this, pop the potato in a bowl and mix it with the egg, salt and pepper thoroughly before shaping into the hash brown shape.

All you have to do after that is place the hash brown into a frying pan on medium to low heat, and flip them over when they’re golden brown.

They’ll be ready to serve when they’re golden brown and crispy on both sides. It’s that easy!

Recently McDonald’s shared their McMuffin recipe too, if you want to accompany your hash brown with the classic breakfast food.

And if you’ve got a sweet tooth, why not give the DIY McDonald’s McFlurry recipe for the perfect lockdown dessert. You only need three ingredients too!

Hopefully all this will tide you over until McDonald’s reopens. We hope it’s soon…

