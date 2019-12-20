McDonald’s is launching its first ever vegan meal

Fast food giant McDonald's is finally launching a vegan option! Their Veggie Dippers meal will hit restaurants just in time for Veganuary.

The new vegan recipe will cost £4.99 and includes four brand new Veggie Dippers made of red pepper, rice, sundried tomato pesto and split peas surrounded by breadcrumbs as well as fries and a soft drink.

If you don’t fancy an entire meals the dippers are also available on there own for £3.29 or for the little ones a Happy Meal with Veggie Dippers is also available.

The new dippers will be vegan society approved, which will come as a welcome addition to McDonald’s fans that don’t eat meat.

Currently there are no vegan society approved options available at McDonald’s, although their fries and The Spicy Veggie One, a wrap containing red pesto veggie goujons and a spicy relish don’t contain any meat or dairy ingredients.

A third of Brits are reducing the amount of meat in their diet, a trend that McDonald’s has noticed, in the last year they have seen an 80 per cent uplift in customers choosing veggie options. Other fast food outlets have jumped on the vegan bandwagon too: back in January Greggs introduced a £1 vegan sausage roll and in the summer KFC also launched a vegan ‘chicken’ Imposter burger made from Quorn.

Both of these products were a big hit with consumers, the KFC vegan burger sold out in the first four days it was on sale and after the launch of their vegan sausage roll Greggs reported a 58 per cent rise in profits.

Those following a vegan diet have taken to twitter to show their enthusiasm – @GemsVegan described it as a “positive sign”, and hopes for more vegan options from the fast food chain.

The new vegan dippers will be available from 2nd January across the UK and Ireland.

Thomas O’Neill, head of food marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: ‘The Veggie Dippers are a delicious addition to our menu and we’re looking forward to seeing what customers make of our first vegan Extra Value Meal and Happy Meal in the New Year.’