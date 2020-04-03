McDonald’s shares McMuffin recipe to help fast food fans during lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Many of us looked forward to a McDonald's McMuffin breakfast, but we're not sure when we'll be able to get our next fast food fix.

Thankfully though, you can now make your own McDonald’s McMuffin at home so you can indulge even when restaurants across the country are closed.

McDonald’s sadly closed all their UK restaurants on 23rd March, so people across the country are missing the iconic restaurant.

But thankfully the DIY McDonald’s McMuffin recipe is easy to follow and you’ll be able to enjoy your own delicious breakfast in minutes. Who could resist that?

To make one you’ll need an English muffin, 75 sausage meat, eggs, American cheese slices, and a potato.

First, toast the English muffin until its golden brown. Then, season the sausage meat with a pinch of salt and pepper and shape it until balls.

Flatten the sausage meat into a patty and cook under a pre-heated grill for 6-7 minutes on each side.

Now it’s time to do the classic McDonald’s egg. To do this, brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan.

Pour in just enough water to cover the base, then bring to the boil. Crack the eggs into the rings, cover the pan, and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Once you’ve assembled your McMuffin, place a slice of American cheese on the top for a finishing touch.

If you want a hash brown to accompany the McMuffin (who doesn’t?!), it’s easy to make your own too.

Grate the potato into a bowl, then mix in an egg and season with salt and pepper. Heat a glug of oil in the pan then add spoonfuls of the mix.

Flatten and cook until it’s golden brown on both sides.

And there you have it, your DIY McMuffin recipe!

Will you be giving this a go? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!