McDonald’s Monopoly is coming back this month with plenty of prizes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're a McDonald's lover, you'll be pleased to know that the fast food chain has brought back its annual Monopoly competition.

For the third year, McDonald’s Monopoly is here to offer us tastier food and even better prizes throughout the Spring season.

We don’t have a confirmed date, but it’s expected to land around March 25th. McDonald’s have already teased its return via Twitter so hopefully we don’t have to wait much longer!

If you’ve never heard of McDonald’s Monopoly, it’s an annual promotion that gives customers the chance to win prizes when they buy food and drinks.

Customers will start seeing two or three stickers on their food packaging, which could have a great prize printed on them.

These can range from free food to cash prizes, so it’s definitely worth playing.

Food items are found on Instant Win stickers, meaning you can redeem free food as soon as you’ve peeled back your sticker – perfect if you’re feeling particularly hungry!

You can win all sorts of McDonald’s classic food including Big Macs, chicken nuggets, hash browns, sausage and egg McMuffins, cheeseburgers, and more.

Bigger prizes require a full set of stickers, which are called Property Game Pieces. These can be stuck to a board, available for free in McDonald’s restaurants.

Much like the Monopoly board game it’s based on, you’ll need a full row of properties (eg: Mayfair) to redeem a big prize.

Obviously the chances of a bigger prize are a lot lower than Instant Wins, but the potential offerings are too tempting to refuse. You might as well give it a go, right?

Big prizes include £100,000 cash, £10,000 cash, a Mini Cooper, PS4 Pro, Phones, and £2,000 to spend on a holiday.

We’re not sure how long McDonald’s Monopoly will be around for, all we know is that it should be back in restaurants this month.

Are you as excited as we are? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!