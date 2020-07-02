We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

McDonald’s is finally bringing back some of the much-coveted menu items.

To the dismay of fans across the nation, the fast food favourite closed its door back in March when the country was put into lockdown in an effort to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.

So fans were elated back in May when the cult restaurant finally opened up some its branches for customers to get their long-awaited fix of McGoodies.

But the celebrations were short-lived when customers noticed that the restaurant was only serving a reduced menu.

While fans felt it was great that the eatery was honouring their responsibilities to keep their staff and customers safe, after a few months of jones-ing for a milkshake, it was a slight disappointment.

So customers will be thrilled to know that our all-favourite milkshakes are finally heading back to the menu – along with another bunch of McDonald’s number ones.

“From 11 am, on Wednesday 8th July, we will reintroduce some of the main menu items you’ve told us you’re missing, as we slowly seek to return to our full menu,” said from McDonald’s UK & Ireland CEO Paul Pomroy in a statement.

Returning items include:

Milkshakes

Mayo chicken

Bacon mayo chicken

Hot chocolate

Bacon double cheeseburger

Happy Meal organic milk

But despite the exciting news, McDonald’s fans may be disappointed that annual favourite McDonald’s Monopoly will not be returning this year.

“We took the decision to close our restaurants shortly before this year’s Monopoly promotion was due to launch,” added Paul.

“We know many of you enjoy this promotion, which has run since 2005 in the UK.

“To enable safe working and social distancing inside our restaurants and to minimise the pressure on our employees, we have decided to cancel this year’s Monopoly VIP campaign.

“It creates a great deal of excitement inside our restaurants and relies heavily upon menu items we cannot safely reintroduce yet. ‘Rest assured, we are already planning for Monopoly 2021 and hope to be able to bring this popular promotion back next Spring.”

Until next year!