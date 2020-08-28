We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Have you ever eaten a McDonald's double cheeseburger and wished you'd had one more? Well you're in luck, as the fast food giant has confirmed the triple cheeseburger is coming to the UK!

That’s right, the behemoth triple cheeseburger will be landing in UK restaurants across the country very soon.

The triple cheeseburger will sit alongside other classics in the Saver Menu, such as the hamburger, double cheeseburger and mayo chicken.

It’s been introduced to menus nationwide following a successful trial in Yorkshire, with 60 lucky restaurants trying the new addition.

The trial went down a treat, and so did the cheeseburger, so McDonald’s issued a statement confirming we’d be seeing even more of it.

They said, “Following a successful trial period earlier this year, the Triple Cheeseburger will now officially join the Saver Menu as a permanent addition from Wednesday 2 September.”

Perfect for larger appetites, the McDonald’s triple cheeseburger is exactly the same as their other cheeseburgers with one additional patty.

So you’ll get three beef patties, American cheese, onions, gherkins and sauce, encased in a soft bun. We’re already drooling to be honest.

If that wasn’t exciting enough it seems like its here to stay, so we won’t have to rush out to enjoy one.

Better yet, it’s just £2.19, which is an absolute steal!

McDonald’s fans are relieved that the fast food chain is back, after it was forced to close due to the pandemic.

People missed it so much that they were forced to create their own homemade McDonald’s instead.

And one study suggested that people think their partner going for a sneaky McDonald’s is as bad as cheating.

We can’t wait to head to our local and order one soon.

