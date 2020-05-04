We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons are selling a £15 Afternoon Tea box to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Whether you’re in team jam first or cream first when it comes to scones, we’re sure everyone can agree that Afternoon Tea is one of life’s simplest and most enjoyable pleasures.

Sure, it probably tastes better when all the hard work and prep has been done for you and it turns up on an adorable platter or cake stand – but we’re still living in lockdown and have to work with what we’ve got.

Morrisons are making it a little bit easier by selling a box of goods with everything you need to create a special afternoon tea at home.

The box, which is priced at £15, contains scones, cakes and champagne truffles from the Morrisons Best range as well as Rodda’s clotted cream, jam and ingredients to make sandwiches and tea.

Morrisons have marketed the box as enough for Afternoon Tea for two but it would easily stretch to a family of four as it would be a lot of food for two people in one sitting!

The initiative was launched to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, which is on Bank Holiday Friday (8 May).

Street parties across the country may have been cancelled but Morrisons wanted to help those still wanting to mark the landmark anniversary at home.

You can either order a box for yourself or send one to a loved one who may be self-isolating, vulnerable or elderly.

READ MORE: Why not host a virtual afternoon tea with your loved ones? Here’s more ideas on how to celebrate VE Day at home

The boxes will be out for delivery, contact-free, on Friday and should arrive in time for the Nation’s Toast to Heroes of World War Two at 3pm.

Boxes can be ordered on the Morrisons Food Box website but you can also place an order over the phone. Simply call 0345 611 6111 and select option four.

If you’re recreating the afternoon tea at home, don’t forget to cut the crusts off your bread and cut into three for those adorable mini sandwiches.

You can blitz the crusts into breadcrumbs and freeze to use in other recipes those that nothing goes to waste!