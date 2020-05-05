Morrisons launch £35 BBQ essentials box that’s perfect for Bank Holiday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With a bank holiday upon us, many of us will be doing our best to celebrate despite lockdown.

But thanks to Morrisons you can BBQ in style in your own garden.

From today (5th May), shoppers will be able to order Morrisons new BBQ essentials box.

Boxes contain over £30 worth of food that’s perfect for BBQ weather.

This includes 25 pieces of meat, eight meat-free options, 12 bread rolls, seven packs of vegetables and salads, four marinades and dips.

Meat includes Scotch Beef Burgers and Thick Pork Sausages, alongside meat-free Cypriot Halloumi and Corn Cobbettes.

Burger toppings such as cheese slices, tomato and salad kits are also included so you can have your burger your way.

There’s even two boxes of brownie and flapjack mini bites to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Morrisons say it will comfortably feed a family of four this Bank Holiday.

Customers can order boxes online via the Morrisons Food Boxes website. Orders will be delivered directly to your door contact-free.

During lockdown, many people have benefited from food boxes.

They’re especially helpful to vulnerable or high risk customers who can’t leave the house.

Tessa Callaghan, Head of Food Boxes at Morrisons said, “Many people are looking to get their BBQs out to celebrate – in a socially distanced way – this first May Bank Holiday.”

She adds, “We want to play our full part in Feeding the Nation and we hope this BBQ food box will help more people to enjoy a sunny day.”

Other boxes on offer include the Vegetarian Food Box and Meat Eaters Box which also contain essential household items.

They’ve even got a Ramadan Food Box aimed at Muslim customers during lockdown.

Will you be ordering a Morrisons BBQ box this bank holiday? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!