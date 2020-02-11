Morrisons has been crowned the best supermarket to buy champagne – and you won’t believe how little it costs!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether it's a wedding, a birthday, or a romantic meal in for two, champagne is the perfect drink to help you enjoy the celebrations.

A recent award has revealed that you don’t have to fork out loads of money in order to enjoy a nice glass of champagne either.

At the 2020 Drinks Retailing Awards, supermarket Morrisons was crowned the Champagne & Sparkling Wine Retailer of the Year for the second time in a row. According to their website, there’s a rigorous judging process to choose the winner.

By recruiting a panel of industry experts, they nominate the best multiple retailers in the land for various drinks categories. Then, they analyse data, conduct a survey, and conduct a series of store visits to whittle down their nominees.

Morrisons came out on top this year when it comes to champagne and sparkling wine, and the supermarket has plenty on offer whatever your budget or occasion.

In response to the great news, Morrisons is offering some great prices on bottles of bubbly. Clive Donaldson, Senior Buying Manager, said, “We’re extremely proud to be recognised for our great tasting fizz and are celebrating with some unmissable prices on some of our most popular bottles.”

In fact, from 10th February, shoppers can pick up bottles for less than £5. Their Sorso Prosecco Spumante is now priced at just £4.99, reduced from its original £7.50.

It’s described as ‘a quintessentially Italian sparkling wine, fun and fruity with apple and pear flavours.’ Sounds good to us!

Morrisons’s slightly more upmarket version – the signature The Best Premier Cru Champagne – is also just £19. According to their product description it’s ‘noticeably richer and more elegant than standard blends. It has fine bubbles, intense flavours and a long refined finish.’

